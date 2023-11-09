‘If I were a citizen of India…’: US singer Mary Millben slams Nitish Kumar's remarks, lauds PM Modi

Mary Millben, an acclaimed African-American singer, on Thursday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial remarks in the state assembly to explain the role of education and women in population control and called on a "courageous" woman to “step up” and declare her candidacy for the chief ministerial post. Millben also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his stand for women, describing him as the best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens. American singer Mary Millben. (ANI Photo)

In a video message posted on social media X, Mary Millben, who has openly supported Modi in the past, also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “empower a woman to lead in Bihar”.

Calling for Nitish Kumar's resignation, Millben wrote, “Today, India faces a defining moment. Right in Bihar. Where the value of women is being challenged. And I believe there is only one answer to this challenge. After Chief Minister #NitishKumar Ji’s comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister.”

“In the holy scriptures, Queen Esther was admonished by her cousin Mordecai to boldly approach her husband, the King, to help save her Jewish people. It was Mordecai who challenged Esther to see her place as Queen, her place and time in the kingdom, as a defining moment to save her Jewish people. Mordecai said to Esther, ‘who knows but that you Esther have come to the kingdom, made Queen, for such a time as this?’ I believe the time is now for Nitish Kumar to resign and for an Esther to arise in Bihar,” Millben added.

"You the people of Bihar, of India, have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in change…for such a time as this. Namaste," the African-American singer urged.

Millben gained attention in India during Modi's State visit to the US. She made headlines as she touched the prime minister's feet and sang the Indian national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”.

Why Mary Millben supports PM Modi?

Explaining why she supports Modi, Millben said, "The answer is simple. I love India... And I believe Prime Minister Modi is the best leader for India, and the progress of Indian citizens. He's the best leader for the US-India relationship and for the global economic stability of the world... The PM stands for women."

Nitish Kumar apologises

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday triggered a massive row while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population and gave a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

His remarks drew criticism from the opposition and women's groups. Following an uproar over his remarks, Kumar on Wednesday apologised and said he is taking back his words.

PM Modi attacks Bihar CM

However, Modi launched a scathing attack on Kumar and said crass words were uttered in the state assembly and there was "no shame". Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Modi did not name the Bihar CM but referred to his remarks made on Tuesday.

