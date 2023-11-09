Leopard hangs from tree after getting stuck in wire, Watch how it was rescued

A video of a leopard being rescued from an agonising state was shared on social media. It shows the big cat hanging from a tree after getting stuck in a wire. The clip also captures the rescuers using varied techniques to save the animal without. The image shows a leopard hanging from a tree. (X/@neha_panchamiya)

Neha Panchamiya, founder of animal rescue and rehabilitation centre RESQ, shared the video on X. “Hanging off a tree, ensnared in a clutch wire, this leopard was discovered in an agonising state near a local chicken farm. The RESQ Nashik team responded quickly when the Nashik Forest Department reported this situation to them. She was tranquilised using a blowpipe and treated immediately when she was brought down,” she wrote.

“Luckily, she only had swelling and minor wounds on her paws, which she recovered from within 2 days of wound dressing and medication. On recovery and looking ready to get out - she was released in a safe habitat close to where she was found,” she added.

Take a look at this rescue video of the leopard:

The video was posted on November 6. Since then, it has accumulated more than 11,000 views. The post has also collected nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to the rescue video?

“Wow, great job you guys are doing! Just one question though, why is the face covered whilst being sedated?” asked an X user. To which, Panchamiya replied, “It keeps them calmer and reduces stress for them.” Another added, “Oh no, that's awful. Glad she was rescued.” A third expressed, “Excellent rescue operation.” A fourth wrote, “Commendable! So heartening.”

