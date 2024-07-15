Morning briefing: Family of Donald Trump rally attacker reacts; CM Yogi says 'overconfidence' hurt BJP in UP, and more

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect who opened fire at former US President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, was described as a quiet and non-violent person by his peers, CNN reported. While the geopolitical climate after the Donald Trump rally shooting remains unstable, Crooks' family is still coming to terms with the incident is and struggling to comprehend the events of Saturday. Dig deeper This June 3, 2022 still image taken from video provided by the Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks in the 2022 Bethel Park High School Commencement in Bethel Park, Pa. (The Bethel Park School District via AP)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the party workers and candidates’ overconfidence hurt the BJP’expectations in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath was addressing the BJP’s state executive meeting attended, among others, by the party’s national president and Union minister JP Nadda. This was the first major meeting of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha polls. Dig deeper

Latest News

BJP, VHP workers in Karnataka's Mandya protest over saffron flag removal. Dig deeper

Dwarka in south Delhi goes 4 days without water supply. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘He was just very mad’: Meet NYT's Doug Mills, who photographed bullet whizzing past Donald Trump. Dig deeper

Former Peruvian leader Alberto Fujimori plans to run for presidency in 2026, daughter says. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

It was quite a Sunday for Spain from a sporting context. The country first saw 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz win a second consecutive title at Wimbledon, by beating the usually inconquerable Novak Djokovic for the second year running in the title clash of The Championships. Hours later, Alcaraz and the rest of Spain celebrated as their men's national team won the country's fourth UEFA European Championship title. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Diljit Dosanjh has been aiming for global domination for years. The Punjabi singer-actor recently took over the US when he performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, made history at Coachella, and at the North American box office when his Punjabi romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3. Now, he has his eyes set on Canada. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzled on Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. The Ambani family hosted the newlywed couple's reception last night. For the Mangal Utsav celebrations, Isha and Shloka chose gorgeous lehengas. Read on as we decode their stunning looks. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday when a shooter fired three rounds at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, just days before accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination in November. The gunshot wounded his right ear; he was then quickly taken to a hospital. Now, a day after the assassination attempt, the New York Times posted an opinion page that has been slammed by billionaire Elon Musk. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)