Morning briefing: India, France seal key deals; SC hearing on judge vs judge, all the latest news

India and France have agreed on a new roadmap for defence industrial cooperation, strengthening their strategic ties. The two countries will collaborate on co-designing, co-developing, and co-producing military hardware. Notably, a multi-mission helicopter will be jointly produced in India, with French engine maker Safran willing to transfer 100% technology for fighter jet engines in the country. The defence production roadmap prioritizes building supply chains and enhancing security partnerships. Tata and Airbus Helicopters will partner to produce H125 helicopters in India, marking the country's first private-sector helicopter assembly line under the "Make in India" initiative. The collaboration extends to air and space technologies, maritime technology, land warfare, robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cyber defence. The visit aims to consolidate the India-France strategic partnership through the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, covering various areas, including defence, space, clean energy, healthcare, and public administration collaboration.

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognizance of conflicting orders issued by two benches of the Calcutta High Court concerning corruption allegations in medical college admissions. The notice indicates that the Chief Justice of India and four senior judges will hold a special sitting to address the matter. The case originated with a single bench order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged fake certificates used for medical college admissions. However, a division bench stayed the order, leading to personal remarks by the single judge and a subsequent CBI case registration based on the single judge's order. The division bench later declared the single judge's order void ab initio, instructing the CBI to return all documents to the state counsel and halt further proceedings. The Supreme Court's intervention aims to address the conflicting decisions and ensure proper legal procedure.

Cold wave in Delhi, AQI 'severe'; fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Chandrayaan-2 cameras help Japan confirm accuracy of lunar landing

YSR sibling rivalry in Andhra Pradesh heats up ahead of poll season

Muslim side says ASI's report on Gyanvapi not final verdict

Joe Biden says his border proposal is 'a win for America' and 'it's long past time to fix' the crisis

Indian-origin man jailed for molesting domestic worker in Singapore

In the first Test against England in Hyderabad, India displayed a dominant batting performance, ending Day 2 at 421/7 with a lead of 175 runs. Notably, all of India's top seven batters contributed significantly, with Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma being the lowest scorers at 23 and 24, respectively. However, none of the batters managed to score a century, missing opportunities for individual milestones. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, in particular, fell short of deserved centuries. Former England captain Michael Atherton criticized the Indian batters for being "generous" and highlighted the puzzling use of lead spinner Jack Leach, who bowled the least among all the bowlers used by England captain Ben Stokes. Despite individual missed milestones, India has positioned itself well in the game with a substantial lead over England.

"Never Look Away," Lucy Lawless' documentary feature debut, explores the remarkable life of Margaret Moth, an uncelebrated CNN camerawoman and photojournalist. The film, premiered at Sundance, unveils Margaret's defiance and desire, refusing easy definition. Born in New Zealand and working in Houston, Margaret's journey unfolds from a carefree yet self-aware woman to a professional capturing war footage in conflicts like the Persian Gulf War, the Bosnian War, and the 2006 Lebanon War. The documentary delves into her abusive childhood, connecting it to her determination and perspective on life. Margaret's unyielding spirit, evident even after a life-altering sniper attack, is portrayed intimately by Lawless. Despite occasional narrative shakiness, "Never Look Away" stands as a heartfelt testament to Margaret Moth's exceptional legacy, emphasizing her curious and unsentimental energy that persisted through the years of capturing the harsh realities of war.

In the ever-changing world of fashion, the enduring and thriving trend of monochrome outfits remains a symbol of effortless, fashionable, and chic style. Embraced by royals, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts, the single-colour palette continues to dominate as both the present and future of fashion. The absence of colour breaks or logos allows the eye to smoothly follow the ensemble, creating an impression of power and height. Ravi Gupta, creative director and designer of Gargee Designers, offers tips for styling monochrome outfits, emphasising the importance of experimenting with shades and tones within the same colour family. Choosing the right hue based on skin tone and season is crucial, with classic choices like navy and charcoal providing versatile elegance. Gupta also recommends focusing on textures and fabrics to add depth and prevent the outfit from appearing flat. Finally, he suggests incorporating the colour of the year, such as peach fuzz, and using contrasting textures in accessories for a striking and sophisticated monochrome look. Mastering the monochrome magic involves playing with fabrics, shades, textures, and accessories to create a timeless and stylish ensemble.

