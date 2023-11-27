Morning briefing: Indian envoy on ties with Canada; vertical drilling underway in Uttarkashi; and all the latest news

Rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel progressed with a new vertical drilling approach, achieving nearly 20 meters on the first day. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) aims to reach the trapped men by Thursday, drilling down 86 meters. However, this method could impact tunnel stability, and alternative plans include drilling a 180m escape tunnel and Barkot-end drilling. Rescue operations have faced challenges, with an auger machine getting stuck, and the latest approach introduces potential complications. The trapped workers, provided essentials through a narrow pipe, remain a top priority in the ongoing efforts. Dig Deeper

An earth-boring machine drills vertically into a mountain to rescue the 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhands on Sunday. (AFP)

In an interview with CTV News, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, stated that the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat and the removal of diplomatic immunity from other officials was "retaliatory" and influenced by an "emotional element." He highlighted the strains in India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian agents' "potential" involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma emphasized that India is not involved in Nijjar's killing but expressed concerns about Canadian citizens using Canada to launch attacks on India's sovereignty, referring to the Sikh separatist movement. Relations between the two countries are improving, according to Verma.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

As India shifts focus to the T20 World Cup and the impending IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence from T20Is for 382 days has fueled discussions. While initially cited as "workload management," a recent report hints at Rohit's prolonged absence. Speculation surrounds Kohli's status as well. Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha emphasizes BCCI's need to discuss Kohli and Rohit's T20I future, crucial for World Cup planning. With the T20WC cycle beginning, Ojha stresses open conversations with the senior players to align strategies. The ongoing T20Is against Australia serve as a testing ground for potential World Cup contributors.

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt celebrated her victory at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her web debut in "Darlings," arriving with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor (Male) for "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai," while Sonam Kapoor, who made her digital debut, also attended the star-studded event. Alia donned a black body-hugging dress, resembling a saree, and Sonam looked chic in a blue dress with leather gloves. Other attendees included Shruti Haasan, Manushi Chillar, Eijaz Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkummar Rao, Bhagyashree, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, and Karishma Tanna. The series "Scoop" and "Trial By Fire" received awards, and Vijay Varma and Rajshri Deshpande won Best Actor (Male) and (Female) in a series.

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with stars like Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, and will.i.am. She received praise for her quirky fashion, wearing a black and pink-patterned fitted maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with black calf-length pointed leather boots. Minimal jewellery included a Bulgari bracelet watch and gold hoop earrings. Priyanka completed the look with black-tinted sunglasses and a chic makeup palette. Fans admired her appearance in photos and videos from the event, with comments highlighting her gorgeousness and style.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

