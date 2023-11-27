close_game
News / India News / Parliament not amenable to any intervention: Dhankhar

Parliament not amenable to any intervention: Dhankhar

BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Parliament is the soul of democracy and it was “not amenable” to any intervention from the executive or judiciary, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar said at a Constitution Day event in the national capital on Sunday.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI)
“Sovereignty of Parliament is synonymous with sovereignty of the nation and the same is impregnable…, the foundation of which is the mandate of the people, cannot allow any incursion in its domain. That will be disturbing the delicate apple cart of governance in a democracy,” Dhankar said. “Any incursion in the exclusive domain of Parliament will be a constitutional aberration, apart from being antithetical to democratic essence and value.”

The executive, judiciary and legislature should generate collaborative discourse and avoid confrontation to ensure continual growth of the country, the vice-president said, while noting governance has to be dynamic, given the emerging challenges and technological onslaughts.

“There are bound to be differences, there are bound to be issues. Issues have to be ironed out. In a country like ours, which has to show a path to the entire world, there must be convergence of attitude amongst these three institutions in particular,” Dhankhar said.

Dhanhar was chief guest of the Constitution Day ceremony organised by the law ministry. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, law commission chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi and solicitor general Tushar Mehta were among the guests present at the event.

Dhankar also criticised the opposition, without taking names. “Every time something great happens in the country, some people engage in acts of tainting, tarnishing and demeaning its institutions. If there are differences, which are bound to be there, such differences and resolution thereof must take place by taking recourse to sublime statesmanship,” he said. “Public posturing or generating perception as a strategy to deal with such differences is best avoided.”

