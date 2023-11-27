Rajasthan logs 75.45% voter turnout , slightly higher than 2018 polls

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on Saturday, reporting a marginal increase of 0.73% compared to the previous polls in 2018, according to the election data. In 2018, the corresponding figure was 74.72% in Rajasthan. Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer (REUTERS)

As per the data, there was a higher turnout of voters in rural areas compared to urban areas and the number of female voters was also more than the males.The outcomes will be announced on December 3.

Chief election officer Praveen Gupta said that the turnout in terms of the women voters was more compared to the men like in 2018. “The female voting turnout was more than male turnout like in 2018. Around 74.72% women voted this time, up from 74.67%. Male turnout registered a decline at 74.53%, down from 74.75% in 2018,” he said.

Across the 51,756 polling stations, highest voting percentage was recorded in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran with 87.79% turnout followed by Alwar’s Tijara with 86.11%, Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera with 85.58%, Banswara’s Ghatol with 85.35%, and Hanumangrah’s Nohar with 84.27%, according to the election data.

Jalore’s Ahore recorded the lowest voting percentage with 61.24% followed by Uaipur’s Marwar Junction at 61.29%, Pali’s Sumerpur with 61.44%, Jalore with 62.72%, and Karauli’s Todabhim with 63.50%, according to the data.