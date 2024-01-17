Morning briefing: Mahua Moitra asked to vacate govt residence; Iran-Pak diplomatic crisis after strike; all latest news

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been instructed by the Directorate of Estates to immediately vacate the government-allotted bungalow, which was allocated to her as a Member of Parliament. Following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year due to the cash-for-query scandal, the government has cited this as the reason for asking Moitra to leave the upscale residence. The directive from the department responsible for managing government properties emphasizes the change in Moitra's parliamentary status as the basis for the eviction notice. Dig deeper TMC leader Mahua Moitra(HT_PRINT)

Pakistan has accused Iran of carrying out an "illegal" airstrike, resulting in the death of two children and injuries to three others. The incident led Pakistan's foreign ministry to summon Tehran's top diplomat in Islamabad, expressing strong protest against the alleged "unprovoked violation of its airspace." Iran initially acknowledged using missiles and drones in the strikes, with Press TV attributing the attack to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. However, confusion arose as Iranian state media reports on the incident soon disappeared. The situation highlights tensions between the two neighbouring countries and the complexity surrounding cross-border military actions. Dig deeper

India News

Global Matters:

Entertainment Focus:

Celebrated screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar marked his 79th birthday, reflecting on a prolific career spanning over four decades. Renowned for crafting poignant and timeless songs, Akhtar has earned numerous accolades, including National Film Awards, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan in 2007. Some of his iconic compositions include "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum" and "Dekha Ek Khwab" (Silsila), "Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya" (Saath Saath), "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha" (1942: A Love Story), "Ghar Se Nikalte" (Papa Kehte Hai), "Sandese Aate Hai" (Border), "Panchchi Nadiyaan" (Refugee), and "Radha Kaise Naa Jale" (Lagaan). Akhtar's legacy continues to shape the cultural landscape of Indian cinema. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Sumit Nagal, the top-ranked Indian singles player, achieved a significant milestone in his career by defeating World No. 27 Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Australian Open. Seeded 31st, Bublik was surprised by Nagal's attacking play, resulting in a remarkable upset. The victory is historic for Indian tennis, marking the first time since 1989 that an Indian player has beaten a seeded opponent in a Grand Slam. Nagal's triumph adds a momentous chapter to Indian tennis history, showcasing the talent and potential within the country's tennis fraternity. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Actress Ananya Panday, along with co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, attended a success bash in Mumbai for their recent release, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." The trio was spotted arriving at a Mumbai eatery, with paparazzi capturing pictures and videos of the event. Ananya's outfit of the day (OOTD) for the occasion received numerous compliments from fans and onlookers. The details of her ensemble, as well as the overall look, generated positive reactions, adding to the celebration of the film's success. The gathering marked a joyful moment for the cast and a chance for fans to appreciate Ananya's fashion choice. Dig deeper

