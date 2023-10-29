Morning briefing: Modi, El-Sisi discuss West Asia turmoil, BJP's fresh salvo at Mahua; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding the worsening security and humanitarian crisis in West Asia amid the Israeli offensive in Gaza. They expressed shared concerns about increasing terrorism, violence, and civilian casualties in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for peace restoration and humanitarian aid. Although not explicitly mentioning the Israel-Palestine conflict, their discussion focused on the impact of the Israeli military operations on civilians and regional security. President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of international cooperation to achieve a diplomatic solution, ensuring a humanitarian truce and the unhindered delivery of aid to Gaza. India, like several other nations, abstained from a UN resolution on the issue, emphasizing the fight against terrorism. Dig deeper Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo / Reuters)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of involvement in 'cash for questions' in Parliament, criticized her for appearing on TV interviews but not before the Lok Sabha ethics committee. Initially summoned for October 31, Moitra requested more time due to prior commitments in her West Bengal constituency, rescheduling for November 2. Over the past two days, she went on two television channels to refute the allegations, arguing there was no cash involved and that the Parliament site she accessed isn't secret. In response, Dubey accused her of avoiding the committee while finding time for media interviews, emphasizing that Parliament should decide. Moitra, in an interview, said she wouldn't need payment to speak against Adani and questioned why Darshan Hiranandani, with her Parliament login, could have a significant business if it posed a security issue.

Battle for power

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In the ongoing World Cup 2023, India stands out as the only unbeaten team after 28 games. They have won five out of five matches by successfully chasing targets. The common pattern in these wins has been captain Rohit Sharma laying a strong foundation, while chase experts Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensure victory. However, India hasn't yet batted first in the tournament, and there's a question about their ability to set a target. Since the last World Cup in 2019, India has won 20 out of 34 matches when batting first, with a win-loss ratio of 1.818, the third best after South Africa and Pakistan. The team is open to the challenge of batting first in the remaining league games, believing it's a good opportunity to test their abilities.

Entertainment Focus

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on the TV series 'Friends,' was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub at the age of 54. He had returned from playing pickleball and was found unresponsive in the Jacuzzi by his assistant, who called 911. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, but there is no indication of foul play or drug involvement. Perry's iconic portrayal of Chandler in 'Friends' made him a household name, and he earned critical acclaim during the show's run. He was also known for his advocacy for addiction recovery and mental health awareness, having struggled with addiction himself. In his memoir, he described the pressure and challenges he faced during his time on the show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kunal Gaurav Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing. ...view detail