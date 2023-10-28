Amit Shah raises Madhya Pradesh poll pitch with focus on Ram temple

The Ram Mandir took centre stage in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the state is set to celebrate Diwali festival thrice in the coming months — on the day of Diwali, on the day of the state poll results, and when the temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya in January 2024. Union home minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, in Chhindwara district. (PTI)

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to go to polls on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain power in the state.

On Saturday, addressing a public event in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, Shah said: “First Diwali you will celebrate next month. The second time you will celebrate Diwali is when the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Third time you will again celebrate Diwali when PM Modi installs the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.”

Shah’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted an invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for a ceremony to be held on January 22, 2024 where the idol of the lord Rama will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Union minister, who began his three-day tour of Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, accused the Congress governments of hindering the construction of the Ram Temple.

“Since independence, Congress has been halting and delaying the Ram temple. The public elected PM Modi for the second time by giving the highest votes in 2019. The PM silently performed its Bhoomi Pujan and now the inauguration is on January 22. Rahul Baba used to taunt every day that the temple will be built but the date will not be told. Rahul Baba, the temple has been built, the date has also been told. Just come for darshan, you too will be satisfied,” he said.

Attacking the state Congress leadership, he said: “Three families run Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The families are Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Bantadhar (Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh). The orders given by the Gandhi family, Kamal Nath follows it and if there is a problem, then slap blame on Digvijaya i.e. Bantadhar. Wherever they go, they tear Digvijaya’s clothes. Those who do family politics cannot do any good to the country.”

Praising the development work carried out by PM Modi, Shah said: “Apart from Ram Mandir, the Section 370, triple talaq, surgical strike, Chandrayaan, new Parliament, reservation for women in parliament and many others, PM Modi brought pride to the country. He banned an anti-national organisation like PFI in a single night. PM Modi also destroyed the remaining possibilities of reviving terrorism.”

“Indians are seeing the development and positive things. Congress does not see anything positive. Brother and sister roam around the election states asking what happened? You belong to Italy, so you two won’t understand. There is no unity in Congress. Those who are in politics for their family cannot do any good to the country. The PM has not come to politics for family but to serve the nation,” he added.

Reaching out to the tribals in the state, Shah said: “Congress people ask what we have done for the tribals? Kamal Nath, you don’t have any accounts. If you have the courage, tell me Congress has done even 10% of the work done by PM Modi in 50 years. Shivraj did a lot of work for the welfare of tribals. The Rani Durgavati Memorial is being built. A memorial is being built in the memory of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah. Chhindwara University was named after Raja Shankar Shah. Habibganj was made Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Patalpani railway station was added to the name of Tantya Bhil. A memorial was built in his memory in Khandwa.”

During the event, Shah also promised approval to two coal mines in Chhindwara, if the BJP is re-elected in the state.

The Congress, however, accused the BJP of using an under-construction temple to get votes.

“The BJP is using the picture of the under-construction temple of Lord Shri Ram to get votes. Along with the picture of Ram temple, photos of BJP assembly candidates against whom criminal cases have been registered under serious sections have been used. Along with this, the model code of conduct is being openly violated. Ram Temple is a symbol of faith of every citizen and leaders of political parties of the country. In such a situation, BJP is insulting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma by using Ram Temple to win the elections,” said Congress leader from Indore Rakesh Yadav. He later approached the Election Commission against the BJP alleging breach of the model code of conduct, which came into force the day elections were declared in Madhya Pradesh on October 9.

“It is noteworthy that along with Kamalnath ji’s announcement of contributing 11 silver bricks in the construction of Ram temple, leaders of many parties have also provided support in the construction of Ram temple. In such a situation, how can Ram Mandir belong only to BJP? The true character and face of BJP has been exposed,” he added.

