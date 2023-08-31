Morning briefing: New revelations on Adani family shares, INDIA meeting today; all the latest news

Millions of dollars were funnelled into publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group through "opaque" Mauritius funds that concealed the involvement of alleged Adani family business partners, according to an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). Reviewing files from tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, OCCRP found instances of investors trading Adani stock through offshore structures. The report follows previous accusations by Hindenburg Research of improper Adani Group business practices using offshore entities. Adani Group dismissed Hindenburg's claims, but the allegations triggered a significant stock value decline. The regulatory probe and OCCRP's findings raise questions about potential violations of insider ownership limits. Dig deeper Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Reuters/File Photo

More news on Adani row: Adani Ports appoints new auditors after Deloitte resigns

Adani Enterprises AGM: Hindenburg's report an attempt to damage reputation, says Gautam Adani

Sixty-three opposition party leaders have convened in Mumbai for a two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Formed a month earlier, the bloc aims to discuss substantive leadership and political strategy, potentially unveiling a common logo and organizing joint public outreach programs. However, contentious issues regarding working panels, particularly an 11-member coordination committee, could create divisions. The meeting seeks to enhance unity among the parties as they plan campaigns across states, addressing issues like unemployment and federalism. The assembly is also expected to deliberate on electronic voting machines and potentially raise concerns about EVM manipulation. Social media collaboration and showcasing alliance unity are also on the agenda. Dig deeper

More news on INDIA meeting: Disquiet as Congress post leaves out Kejriwal

Mayawati rules out alliance with INDIA, NDA, calls them casteist, communal

The Latest News

Simultaneous meetings in Mumbai: Ruling alliance convenes Lok Sabha review as INDIA coalition gathers Dig deeper

Priyanka Gandhi responds to power struggle allegations with Rahul: 'Only love, trust, respect, and loyalty' between us Dig deeper

India News

Enforcement Directorate alleges corrupt chiefdom in Tamil Nadu Transport Department recruitment process Dig deeper

Prison reform panel urges Supreme Court to mandate suicide-proof barracks amid high inmate suicides Dig deeper

Kota witnesses surge in student suicides in 2023, police intervene in 55 days for 45 distress calls Dig deeper

Global Matters

US Congress approves Biden administration's GE jet engine deal with India, allowing unprecedented technology transfer and manufacturing agreement with HAL Dig deeper

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell experiences second public freeze-up in recent months Dig deeper

Pakistan to import 1 million metric tonnes of sugar amidst shortage and deceptive claims by mill owners, reports Geo News Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Casper Ruud, ranked No.5 in the world, suffered a surprising defeat in the US Open's men's singles second round against China's Zhizhen Zhang. Zhang, ranked 67th, made history as the first Chinese male to beat a top-five player. The match went to five sets, with Zhang winning 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6 in 3 hours and 19 minutes. Zhang's strong serving was a key factor, with higher win percentages on both first and second serves compared to Ruud. Zhang's momentum in the final set was aided by a bathroom break that disrupted Ruud. Zhang advances to face Rinky Hijikata in the third round. This follows Ruud's defeat, making him the second top-10 player to exit in the second round, following Stefanos Tsitsipas. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Dream Girl 2" has achieved a strong opening at the box office, maintaining its performance through the weekdays. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film collected ₹7.75 crore on Raksha Bandhan, totaling ₹59.75 crore in six days. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie presents Ayushmann in the role of Pooja, a man who impersonates a woman for financial gain. Despite competition from other releases, Ayushmann attributes the film's success to its timing and compelling storyline. He compares his role to iconic actresses who played similar characters. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, and other notable actors. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 30 with her family in Mumbai. The event saw Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, and Saba Ali Khan visiting their home. Kareena shared the festivities on Instagram, including Sara tying Rakhi on Taimur's wrist and family photos. Kareena donned a cream kurta and palazzo pants from House Of Masaba, costing ₹21,000. The attire featured a V-neck, bell sleeves, gold trims, pleated silhouette, and an embroidered border. She paired it with matching palazzos adorned with gold Paan Patti motifs. Accessories were minimal, and her makeup featured kohl-lined eyes, a bindi, and a sleek bun. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

