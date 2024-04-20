Morning briefing: Over a dozen TN villages boycott LS polls; SC on women army officers' posts matching entitlement, more

Residents of around twelve villages in Tamil Nadu expressed their discontent with the ruling DMK government by abstaining from participating in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. In Ekanapuram village, Kanchipuram district, most locals refrained from voting, continuing their protest against the state's plan to construct a second airport in Parandur. “Out of the 1,400 votes in Ekanapuram, only 21 people – who are government staff – voted. No resident and no farmer voted in this election,” said RL Elango leading the protests. “The government has turned a deaf ear against our concerns for more than 600 days. Soon after election dates were announced, we decided to boycott the elections. Even the 18 people (senior citizens and people with disabilities) who had chosen postal votes refused to vote,” he said. Dig deeper Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election: Officials at a polling station during the first phase of voting for national elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Bloomberg)

The Supreme Court on Friday said that women officers on the panel should receive command positions corresponding to their entitlements. However, the Court declined to instruct the Indian Army to provide them with a fixed tenure of nearly two years in these roles, citing operational needs. The order was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud during the hearing of an application filed by four women Colonels alleging discrimination. They claimed that male officers were assigned regular billets, while women officers were given upgraded ones usually held by junior officers. The Indian Army, in a status report, refuted the accusation, stating that three of the applicants were assigned regular command positions, while the fourth would be assigned one from May 1. Dig deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

More news | Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply over bar on surrogacy

Latest News

Iran downplays drone ‘attack’, says Israel link not established Dig deeper

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims wife Bushra Bibi given food laced with toilet cleaner inside jail Dig deeper

India News

'Constitution was in danger under Congress' rule': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Dig deeper

TDP chief declares family assets worth ₹931.83 cr in Andhra Dig deeper

Global Matters

Again, Elon Musk has taken a strong stand against the proposed ban of TikTok in the US, claiming it is choking “freedom of speech and expression.” And it is against the moral values and ethics of America. “In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter). The statement comes after the House passed the hurdle on the procedural aspect, which will enable a formal vote that might be conducted on the 6th of May, starting, at the latest, on Saturday, on the legislative package that will be used to deliver $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The proposal is finalized with a fourth set of bills. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The action scenes in RRR stand out as some of the most unforgettable moments in the careers of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Cinematographer KK Senthil, in an interview with Film Companion, dissected several iconic scenes from the film. One notable scene depicts Jr NTR encountering a tiger, preceded by him sprinting alongside it while being pursued by a fox and a wolf. Senthil disclosed that Jr NTR's remarkable speed surprised the crew, attributing it to his background as a former state and national-level badminton player during his teenage years. He also mentioned the challenges in matching the actor's fitness levels. Another memorable sequence involves Jr NTR leaping out of a van with a host of captured wild animals to confront British soldiers, marking his first encounter with Ram Charan's character. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in interest in Korean skincare regimens, renowned for their ability to achieve glowing, nourished skin. Fueled by Korean pop culture, social media trends, and beauty influencers, both Gen Z and millennials are fueling this trend. The heightened focus on clear, healthy skin in the post-COVID-19 era has further amplified the appeal of K-beauty. E-commerce has played a crucial role in facilitating easy access to these products. Korean brands, recognized for their innovative use of unconventional ingredients like snail mucin and ginseng, supported by extensive research, captivate curious consumers eager to explore. Additionally, Korean skincare promotes a simple approach centred on overall skin wellness rather than adhering to colour-centric standards. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The intensity and pressure are escalating as IPL 2024 approaches its crucial stage with teams vying for playoff berths. This is evident from the time teams take to complete their overs, with over rate violations becoming increasingly common. In a recent IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Stadium, both teams failed to meet the over rate requirements for the first time this season. Consequently, LSG's KL Rahul and CSK's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad faced sanctions from the BCCI for maintaining a slow over rate. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon