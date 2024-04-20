Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims wife Bushra Bibi given food laced with toilet cleaner inside jail

Islamabad: Beleaguered former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has told a court that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was being given food mixed with “toilet cleaner”. He claimed chemicals inside food caused her daily stomach irritation, which deteriorated her health. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician who has been convicted in many cases in Pakistan, made the allegation during a hearing in the £190 million corruption case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

Imran Khan told Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, which made it appear like a closed court.

Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had suggested carrying out Bushra Bibi's tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, he added, the jail administration was adamant about carrying out the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The court later ordered the medical examination of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi by Dr Yousaf.

During the proceedings, after Imran Khan pointed out the erection of additional walls, the judge asked the authorities to remove the wooden planks.

The court later asked Imran Khan to not hold "press conferences during the hearings". In response, Khan said the authorities removed the media after the hearing.

On April 15, Bushra Bibi had asked Islamabad High Court to allow her medical checkup by a private hospital of her choice. She wanted to find out if she was being poisoned through food provided by the jail authorities.

Bushra Bibi claimed she was suffering from heartburn and pain in her throat and mouth.

Bushra Bibi has been detained jailed in her Banigala residence, which was declared a sub-jail.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of illegal marriage with Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, Imran Khan said Army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of Bushra Bibi.

With inputs from ANI, PTI