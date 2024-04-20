Iran downplays drone ‘attack’, says Israel link not established

A day after Israel reportedly launched drone strikes on Iran's Isfahan - less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, Iran has downplayed Tel Aviv's alleged action. It said that Israel's link to the attack has not been proven yet. Iran-Israel conflict: Iran downplays drone attack; warns response at ‘maximum level’ if Israel acts ‘against its interests’(HT_PRINT)

Three explosions were reported in Isfahan, home to a major military air base and several Iranian nuclear sites, on Friday morning. Following the strikes, Iran said that it had shot down several drones.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed Friday's drone strike saying they were “more like toys that children play with”, reported Reuters.

According to the Iranian minister, the drones took off from inside Iran and flew for a few hundred meters before being downed.

While Iran is investigating the strikes, there has been no official confirmation of an Israeli link to the attack. “It has not been proved to us that there is a connection between these and Israel…Iran is investigating the matter but the media reports are not accurate,” Amirabdollahian added.

So far, Iran has been referring to the attack by “infiltrators” rather than Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned that if Israel retaliated and acted against its interests, Tehran's next response would be immediate and at maximum level. “If Israel wants to do another adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level…But if not, then we are done. We have concluded,” Iran's foreign minister said.

The US, who has been supporting Israel, has refrained from commenting on the drone strikes in Iran.

“I know there's a lot of interest in reports from the Middle East overnight and we understand that we get that. I'm going to say it now, though I know you all will certainly ask me about that. We do not have any comment on the reports at this time,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a media briefing, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Israel has asked the US for more tank ammunition and tactical vehicles, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government looks to replenish its stockpiles amid the war in Gaza and increasing tensions with Iran.

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP