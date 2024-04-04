Morning briefing: PM Modi vs Mamata rallies in Bengal today; Tesla kicks off production for India, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold back-to-back Lok Sabha campaign rallies on Thursday in Cooch Behar, North Bengal. This area has seen substantial electoral gains for the BJP since 2019. It's the first time in this election season that both Modi and Banerjee will address voters of the same constituency on the same day. This signifies the heightened political competition in West Bengal, where the BJP aims to challenge Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The rallies highlight the intense campaigning efforts and strategic focus on key battleground regions ahead of the elections. Dig deeper. PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(File Photo / PTI)

Tesla, renowned for its electric vehicles (EVs), is advancing plans to produce right-hand drive cars for India at its Berlin facility, potentially debuting in the Indian market later this year. Moreover, the company intends to dispatch a team to India in April's third week to scout locations for potential mega manufacturing ventures. This strategic move underscores Tesla's broader objective of establishing substantial manufacturing bases in India to serve not only the Indian market but also the wider developing world. Dig deeper.

Mayank Yadav quickly captured attention in IPL 2024 with just three deliveries, particularly catching the eye of South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Rabada, sensing the pace even without confirmation from the speed gun showing 150.1 kph, witnessed Jonny Bairstow's struggle against Yadav's delivery. Fast bowlers, attuned to each other's presence, detect it from afar, as Rabada experienced from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) dugout, situated just 40 meters from Mayank's run-up marker. Dig deeper.

Parveen Babi's legacy in pop culture is defined by her remarkable charisma, elegance, glamour, and artistic talent. Despite her untimely demise at 50, her filmography is studded with classics that reshaped cinema. She stood out among her contemporaries, with interesting facts setting her apart. Hailing from a modeling background, she rivaled Zeenat Aman, emerging as her top competitor. Babi's life story is marked by her exceptional talent and influence, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and earning her a unique place among Bollywood icons. Dig deeper.

Men's streetwear has transcended into a dynamic and influential style, merging urban elements with individual expression. This fusion of high fashion and street culture blurs the line between aesthetics and comfort, offering a diverse array of styles for the contemporary man. Embracing individuality, people are constantly pushing fashion boundaries with each emerging trend. From technical ensembles to classic varsity jackets, modern men are elevating their fashion quotient with the latest streetwear sensibilities, reflecting the spirit of the 21st century. Dig deeper.