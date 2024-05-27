Morning briefing: Rajkot gaming zone fire's CCTV video surfaces; Amit Shah on plans for UCC, and more

A massive fire at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, killed 27 people, including four children. CCTV footage revealed the blaze started during welding near inflammable materials like fuel and tyres. The gaming zone lacked fire safety clearance from the municipal corporation. Owner Yuvraj Singh Solanki and manager Nitin Jain have been arrested under charges including culpable homicide. An FIR is registered against four other accused. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate and is to submit a preliminary report within three days. The identification of victims is ongoing, with 25 of 27 identified so far. Dig deeper Rajkot Gaming Zone fire: CCTV footage reveals how blaze started(PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP plans to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and 'One Nation, One Election' if re-elected in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Shah emphasized that the UCC, aiming for uniform laws across religions, is a longstanding constitutional goal. He also mentioned that BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has already enacted a UCC law. Shah dismissed claims of a religion-based campaign, asserting that the BJP will continue addressing issues like Muslim reservations and Article 370. He also discussed the BJP's plans for simultaneous elections and praised high voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir as a democratic success. Dig deeper

Cyclone Remal makes landfall with 135 kmph, uproots trees in Bengal; heavy rain may continue Dig deeper

Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV camera footage shows how blaze started Dig deeper

In a rare move, army chief gets 1-month extension Dig deeper

BJP rolls in top guns in Varanasi for PM Narendra Modi record victory Dig deeper

Jim Rogers on when he would invest in India: ‘If PM Modi secures victory…’ Dig deeper

Israel strikes back, 35 killed in Rafah after Hamas attack in Tel Aviv Dig deeper

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, with his family—wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam—celebrated the win. An emotional Suhana hugged her father, sharing a touching family moment. Shah Rukh also shared a kiss with Gauri and hugged his sons. Fans reacted warmly to these moments. KKR won the IPL 2024 title with a dominating performance, restricting SRH to 113 runs and chasing it down in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, marking their third IPL trophy. Dig deeper

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) triumphed in the IPL 2024 final, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in Chennai. KKR's bowlers restricted SRH to 113 runs, the lowest score in an IPL final. Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 26 balls ensured KKR chased the target in 10.3 overs. This victory marked redemption for KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. Former captain Gautam Gambhir, now a mentor, played a key role in the win. Shah Rukh Khan, KKR's co-owner, shared a heartwarming moment with Gambhir. KKR's win echoed their 2012 title triumph at the same venue. Dig deeper

