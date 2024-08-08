Morning briefing: SC questions ED on low conviction rate; Serial killer fear in UP as 9 women killed in 14 months, more

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to focus on the “quality” of its prosecution and evidence, pointing out the probe agency's low conviction rate in money laundering cases. The top court's remarks came while hearing a bail plea filed by a Chhattisgarh-based businessman, Sunil Kumar Agrawal, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal levy on coal transportation. Dig deeper The Supreme Court (SC)

Nine women have been found murdered over 14 months in a rural patch of Bareilly district, prompting the police to suspect that the crimes could be linked to a serial killer. The victims were murdered in a radius of 25 kilometres in villages that fall under two police stations. The profiles of the victims are similar – all aged between 45 and 55. The victims were killed similarly. They were found strangled in fields around noon. Their clothes were dishevelled but were not sexually assaulted, reported TOI. Dig deeper

Daniel Caltagirone is set to make his Tamil debut with Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan. The British actor is well-known for his roles in Adrien Brody's Oscar-winning film The Pianist and Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he shares his perspectives on Indian cinema, his experiences working with Pa Ranjith and Vikram, and more. Dig deeper

A dejected Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling via a social media post on Thursday morning, a day after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris Olympics and stripped of her medal hours before her historic gold medal bout after failing to meet the weigh-in on Wednesday morning. The Indian wrestler was 100gm overweight. The 29-year-old had become the first Indian female wrestler to advance to the finals of the Olympic Games and assure herself at least a silver medal in women's 50kg. However, she was found overweight in the mandatory weigh-in on the morning of her bout and was disqualified from the event. Dig deeper

