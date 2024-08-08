'Narendra Modi's house will be occupied…': Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Verma

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has courted a controversy after he said that, like Bangladesh, people in India will one day storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house. Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma.(Sajjan Singh Verma/X)

The Congress leader had made the remarks when thousands of protesters in Bangladesh vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, just hours after she resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

Addressing Congress workers during a protest against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Verma said that TV channels were reporting that the people of Bangladesh entered the prime minister's official residence during the civil unrest in the neighbouring country because of the wrong policies of Sheikh Hasina and her government.

"Remember Narendra Modi ji, one day, people will enter the prime minister's residence because of your wrong policies and will occupy it (PM house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, and then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn," the former state minister said, according to PTI.

Verma's comments angered the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which demanded the registration of a case against the Congress leader for his “anti-national” language.

BJYM Indore city president Saugat Mishra, who submitted a representation to officials at the MG Road police station, said that Verma has hurt the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

He claimed that Congress leaders were trying to stay in the headlines by making such comments.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra confirmed that a complaint has been received against the Congress leader and it will be looked into, according to PTI. Video footage of the statement will be screened and legal opinion taken before initiating further action in the matter, the officer added.

Row over Congress leader's remarks



The remarks by the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma come on a day when a similar statement from another party leader, Salman Khurshid, courted a controversy.

Khurshid, a former Union minister, on Tuesday said that what is happening in neighbouring Bangladesh can happen in India too.

Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said, “Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course, some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done.”

"The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.

"What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," he added.

BJP leaders slammed the Congress party and Khurshid for his remarks, dubbing him an “anarchist” leader.