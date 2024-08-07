‘Can happen in India too': Salman Khurshid faces flak over remarks on Bangladesh; BJP calls him 'anarchist'

Former Union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid courted controversy by saying what is happening in neighbouring Bangladesh can happen in India too. Former Union minister Salman Khurshid (HT File Photo)

Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said, “Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done.”

"The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.

"What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," he added.

His remarks came after violent anti-government protests rocked Bangladesh, leading to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protestors stormed the PM's palace as Hasina fled the country, flying to New Delhi and exploring her options for political asylum.

BJP leaders slammed the Congress party and Khurshid for his remarks, dubbing him an “anarchist” leader.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress party says that it stands with the government of India as far as the issue of Bangladesh is concerned because this is not a political issue and no politics should be done but their leader Salman Khurshid tried to provoke and incite the people of India."

BJP MP Sambit Patra attacked Rahul Gandhi for his foreign visits, saying that the remarks by Khurshid reveal the “real intentions” behind his trips abroad.

“He said it during a book release. From Congress' side, he warned that protests and arson could break out in India; what happened in Bangladesh could happen in India. So many other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present there and they in a way supported that statement. Rahul Gandhi, whenever he went abroad, used to meet many people secretly and speak against India; now we are getting to know what his intention was,” Patra said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also at the public meeting where Khurshid made his statements on Bangladesh, said that he could not explain what the Congress leader meant but the larger message that Bangladesh has given is about the importance of democracy and free and fair elections.

(With inputs from PTI)