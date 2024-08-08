RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: Shaktikanta Das to keep repo rate unchanged?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the Monetary Policy today. Stay tuned for latest updates on repo rate decision and more.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce Monetary Policy today (August 8). The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for financial year25 from August 6 to August 8 and the results of the same will be announced the RBI governor today....Read More
Experts widely expect the RBI MPC to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and maintain the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. If this happens, it will mark the ninth time repo rate have remain unchanged as the benchmark rate has not been changed for the last 18 months.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC’s decision at around 10am today.
Make sure to note RBI’s estimates on India’s GDP growth as well as MPC's inflation forecast. Retail inflation increased to 5.08% year-on-year in June owing to rising food prices. Since March this year, CPI-based inflation has stayed below 5% and under 6% since September last year. CPI-based inflation is still within the RBI's 2-6% tolerance range for the past ten months.
In June, the RBI MPC voted 4-2 to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time and persist with its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The RBI then revised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2%, up from the previous estimate of 7% and the inflation forecast for FY25 remained unchanged at 4.5%.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to hold MPC meetings on these dates-- October 7-9, December 4-6 and February 5-7, 2025.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: Global markets witnessed a mass sell-ff which started as the yen rose after the Bank of Japan hiked its interest rates twice after 17 years, to 0.25 per cent.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Currently, the repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent. RBI has kept it unchanged since April 2023.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: RBI MPC comes at at time when global markets have experienced volatility due to fears of a potential recession in the United States soon. This week, global markets witnessed significant dips after the US released job data at the end of last week.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will present the latest monetary policy statement today at 10am. Additionally, the RBI governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: RBI MPC chaired by central bank governor Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate unchanged in the previous eight policy reviews. At present, repo rate is at 6.5 per cent. It has been the same since February 2023.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: The announcement by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today marks the central bank's third monetary policy decision for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: Here's what Shaktikanta Das said in the June RBI policy outcome announcement-
1. Repo rate was unchanged at 6.5%
2. RBI maintained policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ maintained
3. RBI MPC voted by 4:2 majority to maintain status quo
4. FY25 GDP growth forecast raised to 7.2%
5. CPI inflation estimates for FY25 retained at 4.5%
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and maintain the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.