Morning briefing: Sikkim flash floods toll rises to 19, Congress rebukes Sanjay Singh's arrest; and all the latest news

At least 19 people, including four soldiers, have been killed and more than 100 are still missing in the Sikkim flash floods even as Indian Army and NDRF teams continue their search and rescue operations through slushy earth and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the second day. The 26 injured people are also undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Sikkim. So far, a total of 2,011 people have been rescued while 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, remain stranded in the state amid the disaster. Nearly 22,034 people have been affected by the calamity, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), said in a bulletin. The affected people have been moved to as many as 26 relief camps in different areas where they are being provided aid and assistance Dig deeper A view of severe infrastructure damage due to flash floods in north Sikkim.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday broke the party's silence on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's arrest by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Congress condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘vendetta politics’, and gave out a message for its ally in the INDIA bloc – a coalition formed by key Opposition parties to come to grips with BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Both the INDIA allies are at odds after the arrests of Congress leaders in Punjab. Senior Congress leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge denounced the move saying the party will not tolerate if ‘anyone does injustice to us’. Whereas, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the arrests ‘an attempt to intimidate the opposition’ Dig deeper

The Latest News

Delhi Police has found evidence that NewsClick received ₹28.29 crore between 2018 and 2021 from four different entities linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire Dig deeper

Artist Chintan Upadhyay convicted in murders Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, a case that rocked art world Dig deeper

India News

The Union government on Thursday implored the Supreme Court to nullify the precedential value of a 1998 ruling that shielded lawmakers in cash-for-votes bribes Dig deeper

30% year-on-year increase in farm fires in northern India, according to centralised data from the agriculture ministry-backed Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Dig deeper

The Ex-servicemen body has alleged that the Union defence ministry’s new entitlement rules for Casualty Pensionary Awards, 2023, have illegalities and draconian provisions Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Two of them then got into their car & rammed it,' US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy alleges protesters attacked his car in Iowa Dig deeper

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt has been hurled into the spotlight after reports alleged that Donald Trump spilled secrets about US nuclear subs to the businessman Dig deeper

Elon Musk is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his $44 billion takeover of social media giant Twitter Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has witnessed a further drop in its box office collection. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹34 crore within one week of its release. Helmed by P Vasu, the film stars Raghava Lawrence alongside Kangana Ranaut. As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 may earn ₹1.60 crore nett in India on its eighth day for all languages. The film released in theatres on September 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada and is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor, a day back, was spotted at Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city in style. The actor aced yet another stylish airport look and left her fans drooling. For the weekday flying, Sonam opted for an easy breezy dress. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor's fashion diaries are drool-worthy and envy-inducing and with every picture, she ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. From casual ensembles to formal attire to ethnic outfits, Sonam knows how to capture the essence of the look in minimalistic approach. The actor's fashion mantra is simple – she believes in keeping it comfortable and stylish with a touch of personalised touch. Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON