Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor's fashion diaries are drool-worthy and envy-inducing and with every picture, she ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. From casual ensembles to formal attire to ethnic outfits, Sonam knows how to capture the essence of the look in minimalistic approach. The actor's fashion mantra is simple – she believes in keeping it comfortable and stylish with a touch of personalised touch. Sonam's airport looks are equally drool-worthy for the right reasons. The actor keeps showing us how to ace the perfect comfortable look for flying in style. Sonam Kapoor slays airport look in multicoloured flared dress. Pics inside(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor steals the show at Valentino Paris Fashion Week show: What she wore

Sonam, a day back, was spotted at Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city in style. The actor aced yet another stylish airport look and left her fans drooling. For the weekday flying, Sonam opted for an easy breezy dress. The actor kept it chic and stylish in a multicoloured dress as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras posted outside. The actor looked stunning in a multicoloured flared dress featuring puffy quarter sleeves, boat neckline and quirky prints in shades of pink and blue. The silk dress also came with a gathered detail at the waist and a black belt. Take a look at her ensemble here.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Sonam Kapoor posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sonam further accessorised her look for the day in statement diamond earrings and black stilettos. The actor wore her tresses into a messy bun with a middle part and a section of tresses left open around her face to give a casual look. In minimal makeup, Sonam completed her airport look for the day and let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sonam posed for the cameras as she aced yet another airport look to perfection.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON