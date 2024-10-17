Morning briefing: Trudeau alleges Indian diplomats-Bishnoi gang nexus; MP claims Parliament on Waqf land, and more

Justin Trudeau, testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, on Wednesday alleged that the Indian diplomats were collecting information on Canadians who are in disagreement with the Narendra Modi government and passing it to the highest levels within the Indian government and criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Dig deeper Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.(AP)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to all MPs to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 saying that India has the largest Waqf properties and they should be utilised for the welfare of the Muslim community. The minister's statement followed a controversy triggered by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who claimed that the Parliament building and its surrounding areas in the national capital were built on Waqf property. Dig deeper

India news

CJI Chandrachud nominates justice Khanna as successor

Andhra cabinet approves 6 six new industrial, investment policies

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Holiday for schools, liquor shop closed in these states

Global matters

How Israel’s pager fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon, new details emerge

‘Not hard evidence, just intelligence...’: Justin Trudeau's big admission on Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder

Business

Bitcoin eyes record highs as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump say yes to crypto

Apple has a new problem: Quick departure of senior executives who report to Tim Cook

Sports

If and when play starts in Bengaluru for the first Test match between India and New Zealand, it will be played under different conditions than a normal five-day Test match. As per the MCC laws of the game, if the first day of a Test match is washed out without a ball being bowled, then it is considered a reduced Test match, and for that, the playing conditions change slightly. Dig deeper

Entertainment

One Direction singer Liam Payne died on Wednesday reportedly after a fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina's Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old's sudden death took not only fans but his industry colleagues by shock too. Many took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the young singer. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

The Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh. Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, and Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were the first and second runner-ups at the beauty pageant. She was crowned Miss India 2024 by Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Dig deeper

It's trending

The new Lady Justice statue in the Supreme Court has shed its blindfold, with the Constitution now replacing the sword in one hand, symbolising that the law in India is neither blind nor punitive. While the Lady of Justice has traditionally been depicted with its eyes blindfolded, the new statue has eyes open to spread the message that the law is not blind. Dig deeper

