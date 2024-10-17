Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Holiday for schools, liquor shop closed in these states

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday (October 17) across various states of north India. Several state governments have announced a local holiday for schools to mark the occasion. Devotees take part in a 'shobha yatra' ahead of Valmiki Jayanti in Shimla on October 15. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly made an announcement that all schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed on October 17.

Other states such as Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have also announced a holiday for schools to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. Several cultural events are scheduled in these states to celebrate the legacy of the saint.

In Delhi, all liquor shops will remain closed on October 17 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. An order from the office of the Commissioner of Excise clarified that no compensation will be provided to licensees for the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days.

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. The restriction of sale on liquor on dry days mentioned above shall not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and L-15F licences,” the order stated.

The order further said that all the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licenced premises. "The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry days," it added.

In Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday participated in the “Shobha Yatra” to mark the “Pargat Divas” of Maharishi Valmiki. He urged the people of the state to follow his ideals for a progressive Punjab.

“The teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki ji Maharaj lay stress on equality in the society along with the ethics of what an ideal man, ideal ruler and ideal people should follow for the formation of an ideal state or society. The great epic of Ramayana scripted by Bhagwan Valmiki has been teaching humanity the true and ethical way of living for centuries,” Mann said.

(With PTI inputs)