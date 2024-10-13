RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for shared spaces with Dalits to strengthen unity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said a “deep state” was attempting to fragment the nation along caste and community lines, with certain political parties aiding this agenda for their own “selfish interests.” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an event in Nagpur on Saturday. (PTI )

Mohan Bhagwat urged the “Hindu society” to rise above caste divisions and extend support to Dalits and marginalised communities.

He emphasised the need for an inclusive environment in public spaces and places of worship, such as temples, drinking water facilities, and crematoriums, encouraging participation from all sections of society, The Indian Express reported.

“Our diversity has reached a point where we have even divided our saints and deities. Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated only in Valmiki colonies?” asked Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday.

“Valmiki wrote the Ramayana for the entire Hindu society, so everyone should celebrate Valmiki Jayanti and Ravidas Jayanti together. All festivals should be celebrated collectively by the entire Hindu society. We will take this message to the community,” he added during his annual Vijayadashami speech at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

The RSS chief also said that foundation of a healthy and capable society lies in social harmony and mutual goodwill among various communities.

“Achieving this goal requires more than just organising symbolic programmes. Friendship between individuals and families must exist across all sections of society. Wherever I go and work, I should have friends from all walks of life. While languages, cultures, and cuisines may differ, it is this friendship among individuals and families that will foster harmony in society,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of recognising the challenges faced by weaker communities, recounting a meeting with Valmiki representatives.

“They voiced their concerns about the absence of schools for their children, which led members of the Rajput community to extend support by allowing 20 percent of students from the Valmiki colony to attend their nearby school without any fees. Just as stronger family members make sacrifices for those who are weaker, such needs must be addressed with a sense of belonging,” he remarked.

While Bhagwat has previously addressed caste divisions, this is his first detailed discussion on the importance of fostering "friendship among individuals and families" as essential for societal harmony.

It also marked his first in-depth call for social unity following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP fell short of a simple majority, winning only 240 seats.