Deep state, ‘wokeism’ big enemies: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the “deep state”, “wokeism”, and “cultural Marxism” were threats to India’s cultural traditions, adding that Hindus must unite globally for self-protection as shown by recent events in Bangladesh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an event in Nagpur on Saturday. (PTI)

In his annual Vijayadashami address, the RSS chief spoke at length about violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

“The ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government was not just due to internal strife; external forces orchestrated the regime change for their selfish interests,” Bhagwat remarked. He criticised the false narrative portraying India — despite its role in securing Bangladesh’s independence — as an enemy while positioning Pakistan as a friend.

Speaking at the RSS headquarters, Bhagwat warned of the destabilising impact of a democratically elected government being toppled in the neighbouring country.

“It has become a pattern that nations experiencing rapid growth are pulled down. People attempt to destabilise democratically elected governments. Bangladesh is a recent example. While immediate reasons exist, such violence and war-like situations cannot arise suddenly,” he said.

Bhagwat identified threats to cultural traditions from ideologies such as the “deep state,” “wokeism,” and “cultural Marxism”. He argued that these forces first attack a country’s culture and then infiltrate its educational institutions, fostering discontent and leading people to despise their own heritage. “Direct conflicts are created in society, and an atmosphere of anarchy and fear is intensified through distrust of the system, law, and governance, making it easier to establish their supremacy,” he added.

Opposition leaders hit back at the RSS chief’s comments.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Bhagwat of supporting a party “which wants disunity in the country.” “You [Bhagwat] are the one who supports the party [BJP] which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims,” Kharge said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera echoed similar views and said Bhagwat’s remarks were not in line with the RSS’s approach to minorities. “It is good if he understood the condition of minorities through Bangladesh. But what is surprising is that if minorities in India say they should unite, they [RSS] see it as a threat. Bhagwat ji says that Hindus across the world should unite, which is good. But why do they feel bad when Owaisi mentions Palestine in Parliament? They should answer these contradictions,” Khera told news agency ANI.

Bhagwat said while India is progressing, there are forces determined to halt its advancement. “Such people will use all kinds of tricks and do anything to stop India,” he warned and pointed out that India strives to uplift everyone, often at the expense of its own interests. “We help everyone. We have sacrificed our interests, and continue to do so, to ensure peace. That is why India is moving ahead,” he said.

Bhagwat alleged that the same forces that spread unrest in Bangladesh seek to replicate such chaos in India.

Calling for global support for Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said, “For the first time, Hindus there have united and taken to the streets for their own protection. But as long as the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger persists, all minorities — not just Hindus — will remain in danger. They need help from Hindus worldwide.”

He further stressed the importance of unity and strength, stating, “If we are weak, we invite atrocities. Wherever we are, we must be united and empowered.” Bhagwat also urged the Indian government to take steps to support Hindus in Bangladesh, reiterating that “being weak is a crime.”

Reflecting on the history of Bangladesh, Bhagwat said it was unfortunate that anti-India sentiments had taken root in a country that India had played a crucial role in liberating. Dismissing the notion that Bangladesh sought Pakistan’s help against a perceived threat from India, Bhagwat reminded the audience that Bangladesh was formed with India’s support and that India has never harboured any animosity toward its neighbour.

He also expressed his concern over a series of atrocities on women across the country, particularly the recent rape of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and alleged that efforts were made to cover up the incident.

He called the rape and murder incident in Kolkata a ‘most shameful episode’ and raised concerns about women’s safety. “The incident in RG Kar is a most shameful episode for our society. It is the responsibility of the administration to give protection to women. But how the victim was denied justice, despite the crime being committed, is disheartening for society,” Bhagwat said.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed a ‘shastra pooja’ (weapon worship) in the morning at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Padma Bhushan and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan, who is also the chief guest of the event, was seen accompanying the RSS chief.

The Vijayadashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address that future plans and visions are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that the RSS’s stand on many issues of national importance is known. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, former Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.