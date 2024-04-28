Morning briefing: What Chhagan Bhujbal said on Uddhav, Pawar; BJP worker who criticised PM Modi detained, and more

There is a “sympathy wave” in favour of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, whose respective parties suffered split allegedly engineered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal. “I believe there is a sympathy wave…the way Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena split and a faction of the NCP switched sides. This is showing in their rallies,” he told NDTV in an interview. The senior leader, however, stressed that people continue to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want him to win the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, and form a “strong government" at the Centre for a third consecutive time. Dig deeper Chhagan Bhujbal (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)

The Bikaner Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha district president Usman Ghani, who was expelled on Wednesday for expressing displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Rajasthan's Banswara, has been “detained” by the police on Saturday, reported The Indian Express. Dhirendra Shekhawat, the SHO of Mukta Prasad Nagar police station, claimed that Usman Ghani reached the police station around noon on Saturday after a police vehicle had been sent, as a precautionary measure, to his locality two-three days ago, the day he had made the statement against PM Modi. "He had been in Delhi, and today he came (to the police station) and asked us how dare we send a vehicle to his home,” The Indian Express quoted Dhirendra Shekhawat as saying. Dig deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Latest News

13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth ₹230 crore Dig deeper

Massive fire breaks out at a building in Noida's Sector 65 Dig deeper

India News

BJP to step up outreach after dip in voter turnouts Dig deeper

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu strives to retain bastion of Kuppam Dig deeper

Global Matters

Iraq criminalises same-sex relationships with maximum 15 years in prison Dig deeper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 rocks Indonesia's Java island Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Mrunal Thakur is opening up about not feeling comfortable as an actor doing intimate scenes. The actor was talking to iDiva in a new interview, where she shared how she lost on a lot of films because her parents would not approve of them and she was not comfortable either. In the interview, Mrunal said: “I was not really comfortable doing scenes which were intimate, like romantically. I would just get scared, I’d just say no to a film, but how long could I say no? There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it’s there, it’s not my choice.’” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

National Pet Parents Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the unconditional love, companionship, and responsibilities that come with being a pet parent. It's a time to honour the special bond between humans and their furry companions, recognising the joy and fulfilment they bring into our lives. As we cherish this day, Dr Umesh Kalahalli, Small Animal Consultant (Internal Medicine) at Mars Petcare India, shared with HT Lifestyle some valuable tips on the checklist for responsible pet parenting. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon