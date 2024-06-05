Morning briefing: Yusuf Pathan among 15 Muslim candidates who won LS polls; foreign press on election results, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party will form its third government at the Centre in a row. The party won 240 seats, which is 32 short of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha. The Congress nearly doubled its 2019 seats tally as it won 99 seats. In 543 seats that went to polls, 15 Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls, including former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur. Dig deeper Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore constituency Yusuf Pathan.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the largest alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, easily crossing the majority figure of 272, even as the saffron party fell well short of its target of winning 370 seats on its own and more than 400 with its allies. Dig deeper

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The Latest News

US to comment only after final results from India elections: State Dept. Dig deeper

These Lok Sabha candidates won by record margin, BJP's Shankar Lalwani tops. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hunter Biden’s wife blasts one-time Trump adviser during emotional outburst in trial break: ‘You Nazi piece of…' Dig deeper

US passes a GOP bill seeking Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign wasn't devoid of storylines. There was the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20 international fold after not playing the format for the entirety of 2023. There was also the story of whether it could be the last T20 World Cup for one of the two seniormost India batters. There was the potential for a redemption arc for Hardik Pandya after a 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) that went wrong in practically all the ways that it could. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

An unseen photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child, has emerged on social media platforms. The picture is from their recent dinner outing with their family members at a Mumbai restaurant. The picture was shared on Tuesday by Benne cafe on their Instagram page. In the photo, Ranveer and Deepika are seen posing with the staff of the restaurant. All of them, including the actors, smiled as Ranveer Singh clicked the selfie. Dig deeper

Trending

A post by a proud brother about his sister’s internship milestone has won people’s hearts on X. In his post, the brother, a software developer, shared the inspiring journey of his younger sibling, who had overcome numerous challenges to secure an internship at Barclays Bank as a software developer. His post not only showcases the beautiful relationship between the siblings but also serves as a beacon of hope for others aspiring to achieve their dreams. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)