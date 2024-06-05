US passes a GOP bill seeking Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest

On Tuesday, the US House ratified a bill led by Republicans that seeks to punish the International Criminal Court through sanctions after its chief prosecutor called for a war crimes case against Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and other Republican leaders meet with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

It passed in House by 247 to 155 Last night. Finally, a 34–21 party-line vote to approve the bill received support from 42 Democratic members for the Republicans against the wishes of President Bush.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act is being introduced by Texas Republican Rep Chip Roy. It will contain mandatory penalties and visa bans on any individual from a foreign country who is working or who funds the ICC in cases against the U.S., Israel, or any other nation that is an ally of the US and is not a member of the ICC.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump asks judge to lift gag order after conviction in hush money case

Khan said Netanyahu is responsible for ‘war crimes and crimes against humanity’

This comes after ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan sought an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and the Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Khan cited “reasonable grounds to believe” the leaders were responsible for “war crimes and crimes against humanity”, civilian starvation, and targeted attacks against civilians, among other charges.

Khan also demanded the arrest of Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh for the mass murder of hundreds of Israelis and other grave offences, including taking hostages, raping and exterminating locals.

Netanyahu called the charges “absurd” and a “hit job” during an interview on ABC's ‘Good Morning America,’ adding, “These are fallacious charges. I think that they cast a terrible stain on the ICC.”

House Speaker oppose the ICC sanctions

The court's decision has faced bipartisan condemnation within the U.S., with President Joe Biden denouncing the ICC's warrants against Israeli leaders and saying there is “no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.”

ALSO READ| Hunter Biden’s wife blasts one-time Trump adviser during emotional outburst in trial break: ‘You Nazi piece of…'

Despite being “deeply concerned” about the ICC's actions, the Biden administration emphasized that “There are more effective ways to defend Israel, preserve U.S. positions on the ICC, and promote international justice and accountability, and the Administration stands ready to work with Congress on those options.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said at his weekly press conference that they “cannot allow” the ICC, stating, “President Biden ought to recognize the danger of letting them pursue these illegitimate investigations and the need to sanction the ICC in response.”