Software developer’s heartwarming post about his sister’s internship goes viral: ‘Very special day for me’

A post by a proud brother about his sister’s internship milestone has won people’s hearts on X. In his post, the brother, a software developer, shared the inspiring journey of his younger sibling, who had overcome numerous challenges to secure an internship at Barclays Bank as a software developer. His post not only showcases the beautiful relationship between the siblings but also serves as a beacon of hope for others aspiring to achieve their dreams. A software developer posted this image on X while sharing his younger sister’s internship milestone. (X/@aksingh_2000)

“Today is a very special day for me! Meri choti behen (my younger sister) started her internship as a SDE @Barclays. I can't even put into words how proud and happy I am as her Bhaiya (brother),” wrote Ankit Singh.

He further expressed his joy, stating that his little sister is now stepping into adulthood and will soon be “earning her first paycheck”. He also acknowledged their parents, “who worked hard day and night” to allow them to “study engineering and achieve our dream”. He also shared a heartwarming screenshot of a conversation between him and his sister.

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 64,000 views. The viral share has further accumulated nearly 100 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this post of the brother?

“That feeling when you see your younger brother/sister do good in life,” posted an X user.

“Congratulations to you, her and your family,” added another.

“How sweet, the Pune Barclays office is absolutely gorgeous and I'm sure she's gonna have a total blast,” shared a third.

“This is proof that hard work pays off, even in tough times,” joined a fourth.

“Congrats to the proud brother,” wrote a fifth.

