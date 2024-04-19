Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 19, 2024 to start your day

Voting begins for 1st phase of Lok Sabha elections Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on Friday morning. 102 seats spread across 21 states and union territories have gone to polls in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged young and first-time voters to exercise their fundamental rights in large numbers. Read more A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during the first phase of voting for national elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on April 19.(Bloomberg)

Next chief of naval staff announced

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be India’s next naval chief when he takes over from Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30 as the latter retires after heading the Indian Navy for two years and five months, the central government announced on Thursday night. Read more

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Salman Khan's house firing probe reveals new link

The police have found that the Facebook account with the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the incident, came up three hours before the shooting. The police have found that the IP (Internet Protocol) address of the post was traced to Portugal and it is suspected the message was uploaded using VPN. Read more

Voting underway for Sikkim, Arunachal Assembly elections

Polling for the 92 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began on Friday. The voting for the 60-member Assembly seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Read more

US vetoes widely supported UN resolution on Palestine

The United States vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution on Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favor, the United States opposed and two abstentions. Read more.

Bitcoin slides below $60,000 on reports Israel strikes Iran

Cryptocurrencies fell heavily and bitcoin broke below $60,000 on Friday in a rush out of risky assets following reports of an Israeli missile strike on Iran. Bitcoin slid more than 5.5% to $59,961 in the Asia session as the U.S. dollar rose broadly. Ether fell by a similar margin, dropping below the $3,000 barrier to $2,895. Read more.

Ex-McKinsey employee quits ₹ 1.7 crore job

A former employee of McKinsey and company, who joined the company in 2021 and worked there for one and a half years, shared about why he decided to quit his job despite earning a whooping package of ₹1.7 crore a year. "On a typical day, I worked from 7.30 am or 8 am until 11.30 pm. And it was pedal to the metal — I didn't leave my desk, forgot to eat, and dropped tons of weight.," he said. Read more.

BCCI takes action against Hardik Pandya

Captain Hardik Pandya paid the price after Mumbai Indians were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The MI captain was slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2024 match in Mullanpur on Thursday. Read more.

Vineeta Singh on biological clock vs career clock

Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a post on the biological clock vs career clock debate. In her share, she explained her opinion and wrote, “There is no career clock”. Read more.

Civil War review is out

Alex Garland, the writer-director behind sci-fi/fantasy allegories like Men (2022), Annihilation (2018), and Ex Machina (2014), turns to the real world with his latest movie - Civil War. The film follows a ragtag group of journalists led by Kirsten Dunst’s Lee Smith on their way from New York to Washington in the hopes of interviewing the President. Their journey takes them through conflict zones and refugee camps, showing us the cost of this war in very real terms. Read more.