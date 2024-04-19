Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to be India’s next chief of naval staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be India’s next naval chief when he takes over from Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30 as the latter retires after heading the Indian Navy for two years and five months, the central government announced on Thursday night. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. (Sourced image.)

Tripathi, who is currently serving as the vice chief, will be the senior-most officer in the navy the day Kumar retires. Hence, by appointing him as the successor, the government has followed the seniority principle for the forces.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

More changes in the country’s top military leadership will follow as Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande retires on May 31. Vice chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is the frontrunner for the top post as he will become the senior-most serving officer the day Pande retires.

Tripathi was the Western Naval Command chief before he was appointed as the navy’s vice chief in January 2024. He had earlier served as the navy’s chief of personnel.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships as signal communication officer and electronic warfare officer, and later as the executive officer and principal warfare officer of guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai.

He will take over the service at a time when the challenges in the distant seas include China’s carefully calculated power play for influence, defending the rules-based international order, and the Arabian Sea emerging as a new front, with Red Sea tensions escalating and the resurgence of piracy.

In the new role, Tripathi will also spearhead the navy’s modernisation plans with a sharp focus on indigenisation. The navy is working on becoming fully self-reliant by 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

Apart from commanding warships such as Vinash, Kirch and Trishul, Tripathi has held a raft of key operational and staff appointments, including fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, director of naval operations, principal director of network centric operations, and principal director, naval plans at New Delhi. His other appointments include assistant chief of naval staff (policy and plans) and Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of vice admiral in June 2019, he was appointed commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, and was also the director general of naval operations from July 2020 to May 2021. In the latter role, he ensured the navy remained a combat-ready, cohesive and credible force ready to address many complex security challenges despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tripathi is a graduate of the elite Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and has attended the Naval War College, Goa, and the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island. A keen sportsman, he follows tennis, badminton, and cricket. He is also known to be a keen student of international relations and military history.