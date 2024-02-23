Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 23

Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away on Friday due to age-related health complications. He was 86. Joshi’s health has been fragile since May 2023 when he suffered brain haemorrhage. Joshi suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was admitted to the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi. (Photo: Ajay Aggarwal 02.12.2003)

The death of a 21-year-old protester at the Punjab-Haryana border appeared to galvanise disparate farm unions on Thursday. Cultivator groups upped the ante of their two-week-long protests, demanding murder charges against the police, as well as the chief minister and home minister of Haryana. All eyes are now on whether the unions decide to resume their attempted march to the national capital after a two-day pause. The call for intensified protests was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which had till Thursday stayed away from the stir. SKM has called for a “Jan Aakrosh” rally on Friday, a nationwide tractor rally on highways on February 26, and a mahapanchayat in Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on March 14.

A commercial spaceship landed near the moon's south pole but managed to send a weak signal back. The flight controllers scrambled to gain better contact with the first US spacecraft to reach the lunar surface in more than 50 years. There was no immediate word from the company on the condition or even the exact location of the lander. Mission director Tim Crain said the team was evaluating how to refine the lone signal from the lander, named Odysseus. The landing put the US back on the surface for the first time since NASA's famed Apollo moonwalkers. Intuitive Machines also became the first private business to pull off a lunar landing, a feat achieved by only five countries.

Uncapped pace bowler Akash Deep has emerged as the frontrunner to partner Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test against England after he was seen sweating it out during optional training on Thursday. India have been forced to hand debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan so far because to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. With pace spearhead Jaspit Bumrah too being rested for the Ranchi Test, Akash Deep could also be in line for the coveted Test spot. England team meanwhile named fast bowler Ollie Robinson for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi starting Friday with spinner Shoaib Bashir also getting the nod. Robinson replaces Mark Wood, who has played in two of the India Tests, while Bashir comes in for Rehan Ahmed.

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf was on Thursday night presented the Maharashtra Bhushan Award for 2023, the highest civilian honour of the state. Saraf has acted in more than 250 Marathi films and is known for his impeccable comic timing. In an acting career spanning nearly five decades, Saraf has also featured in several Hindi films and popular comedy-drama television series 'Hum Paanch', among others. The prestigious award, comprising a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, a medal and a citation, was presented to the celebrated actor at the fifty-seventh Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.