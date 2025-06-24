Mortal remains of Kerala nurse killed in plane crash kept at school where she studied

Ranjitha G Nair was returning to London aboard the ill-fated Air India flight 171 which crashed into the hostel block of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on June 12
The mortal remains of Ranjitha G Nair, the Kerala native killed in the Ahmedabad Air India on June 12 crash this month, was brought to her home state on Tuesday.
Nair (40) worked as a nurse in the United Kingdom (UK) and had recently returned to Kerala on a short leave to complete some formalities for her rejoining as a state government health worker. She was returning to London aboard the ill-fated Air India flight 171 which crashed into the hostel block of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on June 12.