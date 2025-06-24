Mortal remains of Kerala nurse killed in plane crash kept at school where she studied

The mortal remains of Ranjitha G Nair, the Kerala native killed in the Ahmedabad Air India on June 12 crash this month, was brought to her home state on Tuesday. The remains will be taken to her family home in Pullad and cremated around 4pm on Tuesday. (HT sourced photo)

Nair (40) worked as a nurse in the United Kingdom (UK) and had recently returned to Kerala on a short leave to complete some formalities for her rejoining as a state government health worker. She was returning to London aboard the ill-fated Air India flight 171 which crashed into the hostel block of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on June 12.

It was after 11 days that Nair’s body was identified through DNA examination in Ahmedabad.

The nurse’s mortal remains were brought to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport early Tuesday and taken by road to her native village of Pullad in Pathanamthitta district.

Her remains have been kept for public tributes at the school she studied, Sree Vivekananda High School. Ministers including VS Sivankutty and VN Vasavan paid their tributes.

The remains will be taken to her family home in Pullad and cremated around 4pm on Tuesday.

Nair leaves behind her mother and two minor children. According to her friends and family members, her new home, currently under construction, was her big dream in life.