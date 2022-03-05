Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday. Details here

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The areas where Mother Dairy milk will be costlier from tomorrow also include Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mother Dairy had last raised the milk prices in July 2021. The price hike comes soon after Amul, another leading dairy supplier of India, increased the price of milk by ₹2 per litre across all its varieties from March 1.

"In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022," the company said on Saturday.

Here are the details of the new prices:

Full cream milk will cost ₹59 per litre from Sunday, up from ₹57 per litre

Prices of toned milk will increase to ₹49, while double toned milk will rise to ₹43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to ₹51 per litre from ₹49 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to ₹46 from ₹44 per litre.

The company said it has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold. The procurement prices (amount paid to farmers) have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021. The other costs have also gone up, it said.

"The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders," the company said.

"As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk," the statement added.

Apart from Amul and Mother Dairy, Parag Milk Foods Ltd has also raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by ₹2 per litre with effect from March 1.

(With PTI inputs)