Mother, lesbian partner arrested for killing her baby days after father's 'murder' claim

A woman, along with her lesbian partner, was arrested, allegedly for murdering her six-month-old baby in Tamil Nadu, days after the child's father alleged that the infant may have been killed. Police reportedly confirmed that the two women had been in a relationship for the past three years, but tensions arose after the child was born.(PTI/Representational Image)

Earlier this month, the child was reportedly believed to have died while being breastfed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Police filed a case of unnatural death and did not carry out a post-mortem, NDTV reported. The infant was buried on the family's agricultural land.

Authorities found that the infant was taken to Kelamangalam Government Hospital after becoming unconscious while being breastfed, India Today reported, citing preliminary information. The child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

After a few days, the child's father approached the authorities and claimed that he discovered messages, photos and videos of the infant's mother with another woman. He suspected that the baby may have been harmed due to the pressure from the relationship.

Following his complaint, officials exhumed the child's body and sent it for a post-mortem. The investigators revealed that the child was smothered and strangled, the NDTV report said.

Police reportedly confirmed that the two women had been in a relationship for the past three years, but tensions arose after the child was born.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she did not want her husband's child, adding that her husband did not take care of her.

In a similar case last month, a 26-year-old Bengaluru man was arrested by the Kumbalagudu police for brutally killing his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter, allegedly because she was “interrupting” his private time with her mother.

Earlier this month, a 5-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by his father's driver as an act of revenge. Investigation into the case revealed that the father had scolded the driver over a fight, which angered the driver and drove him to kill the boy.