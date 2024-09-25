Mountaineers scale unclimbed peak in Arunachal Pradesh, name it after Sixth Dalai Lama

GUWAHATI: A 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has scaled an unclimbed peak in the Tawang-West Kameng region and named it ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ in honour of the 6th Dalai Lama. Wednesday’s statement described the expedition to scale the “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” as one of the toughest ever undertaken by the NIMAS team (X/PemaKhanduBJP)

The peak, at a height of 6,383 metres above sea level in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas on Tawang-West Kameng region, was considered one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region.

“After overcoming immense challenges including sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a 2-kilometre-long glacier, the team has immortalised the momentous feat by naming the peak “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honor of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso. By naming this peak after him, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond,” a release issued by the PRO (Defence) Guwahati, Lt Col Mahender Rawat, said.

The Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in 1682 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mon Tawang. He was enthroned as the Sixth Dalai Lama at the age of 14 in 1697. In 1706, he was invited to China and died on the way, according to the website of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Wednesday’s statement described the expedition to scale the “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” as one of the toughest ever undertaken by the NIMAS team led by its director Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal. It took the team 15 days from the base camp to reach the peak in the eastern Himalayan region of Tawang.

“The route was fraught with dangerous crevasses, steep ice walls, and unpredictable weather conditions. However, through sheer determination and teamwork, the team was able to navigate these challenges and reach the summit, making history in the process,” the release said.

“This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports, attracting explorers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe,” the statement said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu cheered the team. “This groundbreaking feat showcases the spirit of adventure, connecting this remote land to the world. It also opens new horizons for adventure tourism and exploration in Arunachal Pradesh.”.