MP: 2 hurt in clashes between two groups over bike in Bhopal

At least two persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday, PTI reported citing police officials.



“There was a fight between two groups on Sunday. The group, which was more aggressive, comprised five members. Three of them were arrested soon later, while two others could not be,” additional commissioner of police (ACP) Awadhesh Kumar Goswami told PTI.



“There was a dispute between two groups over a minor issue related to riding a bike at high speed two days ago under the Jahangirabad police station. An FIR was registered, and five individuals were named as accused. Of these, three have been arrested, while two are still at large. The police are actively working to apprehend them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla, told ANI.



ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber arrested for threatening Sambhal police for interview Police personnel deployed to control situation in Bhopal.

According to a PTI report, a clash broke out between the groups on Tuesday again over the presence of a person who was not arrested in the Sunday case.

ACP Goswami said that persons who were victims in the Sunday clash hurled stones. He added that police personnel were deployed for the Congress rally, they rushed to the spot and the situation was under control.



ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Two cases filed after clash over expired packet of chips, say police

‘Stone pelters will be identified, action will be taken against them’: Police

On the basis of CCTV footage, the stone-pelters will be identified and action will be taken against them, the senior police official said.

Two persons have undergone a medical check-up and sustained minor injuries (in the stone-pelting incident). Some purported videos of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the miscreants are seen pelting stones, holding sticks and swords.