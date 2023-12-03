MP 2023 LIVE: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, Sanwer (SC) seats
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer (SC) seats
The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.
2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power. Indore Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, Sanwer (SC) seats
Leading candidates in constituencies of Indore area for Legislative Assembly election 2023
Counting underway for Indore area constituencies
2018 results of Indore area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Depalpur
|Vishal Jagdish Patel
|INC
|Indore-1
|Sanjay Shukla
|INC
|Indore-2
|Ramesh Mendola
|BJP
|Indore-3
|Akash Vijayvargiya
|BJP
|Indore-4
|Malini Gaur
|BJP
|Indore-5
|Mahendra Hardia
|BJP
|Rau
|Jitu Patwari
|INC
|Sanwer (SC)
|Tulsiram Silawat (2020 bypoll)
|BJP
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 11:06 PM IST
Counting for Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections to begin at 8am
The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government.