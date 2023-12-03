MP 2023 live: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 MP election results 2023: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

December 2023. Mandsaur Constituency consists of Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad assembly constituencies.

Counting to begin for Mandsaur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Vote Margins Jaora Result Awaited Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodia Bharatiya Janata Party Malhargarh (SC) Result Awaited Suwasra Result Awaited Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia Bharatiya Janata Party Manasa Aniruddha Maru Bharatiya Janata Party Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar Bharatiya Janata Party Jawad Omprakash Sakhlecha Bharatiya Janata Party

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Jaora Rajendra Pandey 'raju Bhaiya' BJP Mandsour Yashpal Singh Sisodiya BJP Malhargarh Jagdish Dewda BJP Suwasra Dang Hardeepsingh INC Garoth Devilal Dhakad (advocate) BJP Manasa Anirudha (madhav) Maroo BJP Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar BJP Jawad Om Prakash Sakhlecha BJP

