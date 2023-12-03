MP 2023: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot (SC) updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot (SC) assembly constituencies. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024. Ujjain constituency consists of Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar and Alot (SC).(File photo)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, INC formed the government with Kamal Nath as chief minister. In March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined BJP. Kamal Nath resigned, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP became the new chief minister. Chouhan had previously served in the role from 2005 to 2018.

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

