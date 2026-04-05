MP: 22-km-long 'Tiger Corridor' to be converted into 4-lane highway in Itarsi-Betul section

The 22-km-long 'Tiger Corridor' is set to be developed as a four-lane highway in the Itarsi-Betul section in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (@DrMohanYadav51/ X)

The Central Government has sanctioned ₹758 crore for the construction of the four-lane highway. Over the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, according to a release by the CMO.

CM Yadav said, "The construction of the four-lane highway will transform the landscape and destiny of the Itarsi-Betul region."

The approval for the four-lane construction in the Itarsi-Betul section will usher in a new wave of development in the region. Regional development, including improved accessibility to civic services and amenities, will progress at four times its current pace.

This corridor, by directly connecting Betul to Nagpur further ahead, will also play a pivotal role in linking the North with the South. The completion of the four-lane highway in the Itarsi-Betul section will make road connectivity between the Northern states and the Southern states even smoother, simpler, and more convenient.

Yesterday, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that approval has been granted for the 22 km long Tiger Corridor in the Itarsi-Betul section of National Highway-46 in Madhya Pradesh to be converted into a 4-lane highway at a cost of ₹758 crore.

"This region is a major hub for agriculture, and it is rich in natural resources such as coal, copper, graphite, and lead-zinc. Widening this section to 4 lanes will reduce transportation time for goods across the entire area and enhance safety; at the same time, it will make it easier for farmers to reach markets and mandis," he said on X.

He highlighted that this project will include the construction of 11 special underpasses and overpasses to allow animals to cross the road safely, which will reduce road accidents and animal deaths in the surrounding wildlife areas.

"With the upgrade of this remaining 22 km stretch, the entire Gwalior-Betul Corridor will become a 4-lane highway. This will shorten travel time, improve road safety in hilly areas, and boost eco-tourism in Madhav National Park, Ratapani, and Satpura Tiger Reserve," the post concluded.