MP BJP chief sees Pakistani hand behind Kathua rape, Jai Sriram slogans

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan has blamed Pakistan for the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in January.

Chouhan, who was participating in a fast organised in Khandwa to protest the washout of Parliament’s Budget Session, said, “The act (Kathua rape-murder) must have been committed by Pakistan’s agents to divide people by chanting Jai Shriram”.

He was responding to reports that slogans of Jai Sriram were raised following the incident.

“If slogans of Jai Shri Ram were shouted on the rape of the girl, it must be the handiwork of Pakistan’s agents who want to create differences between us,” Chouhan said.

“Hindus are less than one per cent in Kashmir. They cannot even open their mouths, then how can they shout these slogans?” he asked.

The BJP leader, however, termed the incident as a “blot on humanity”.

The eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and held her in captivity in a temple for a week in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in January. She was allegedly drugged so that she could be raped again before being bludgeoned to death, according to the charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Crime Branch.