MP cabinet approves seven policies ahead of investor summit

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 05:12 AM IST

The cabinet approved the policies regarding Implementation of pumped hydro storage (PHS), city gas distribution, logistics, industry promotion, export policy, tourism and film tourism.

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved seven new policies to attract investment and generate employment in the state, the government said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting at his office. (@drmohanoffice51)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting at his office. (@drmohanoffice51)

The decision came at a meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav two weeks before the state organises the Global Investor Summit 2025 at Bhopal. Yadav said PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit and union home minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding ceremony on February 25.

The cabinet approved the policies regarding Implementation of pumped hydro storage (PHS), city gas distribution, logistics, industry promotion, export policy, tourism and film tourism.

The cabinet has approved 10 sub-policies under the MP industry promotion policy to cover sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textile, footwear, toy and aerospace and defence equipment.

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Employment and investment have been given priority in the policies. The government will work as a catalyst for investors. In all the policies, transparency will be maintained to give permission for setting up industry or any business in Madhya Pradesh. All the permission from land to labour will be granted in a definite time limit under Lok Sewa Guarantee. In the new film policy, additional concessions will be given on films focused on youth, women and great inspirational personalities. The policy has been approved with the aim of promoting film production in Madhya Pradesh and providing more opportunities to local artists. Under this policy, permission will be provided through a single window system for films, small budget films and TV serials”.

Sharing the changes made in the policies, he said, “In each policy, permission levels have been reduced.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
