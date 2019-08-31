e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

MP chief minister meets Sonia Gandhi, asks her to name state unit chief

Nath, who has also held the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress president since April last year, urged Gandhi to immediately name a new state chief.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Nath said he again stressed the need to find his replacement after the Lok Sabha elections.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and discussed organisational matters, including the appointment of a new state unit chief.

“I met Sonia Gandhiji to discuss various matters. We talked about the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh. It was a very fruitful discussion,” Nath told reporters after the 45-minute meeting. “I have been saying this for a long time now that a new state president should be immediately appointed. When I became the chief minister in December last year, I said it then too. But since Lok Sabha elections were approaching, I was asked to continue,” he said.

Nath said he again stressed the need to find his replacement after the Lok Sabha elections. “Today, I have repeated that.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:18 IST

