MP chief minister meets Sonia Gandhi, asks her to name state unit chief
india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and discussed organisational matters, including the appointment of a new state unit chief.
“I met Sonia Gandhiji to discuss various matters. We talked about the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh. It was a very fruitful discussion,” Nath told reporters after the 45-minute meeting. “I have been saying this for a long time now that a new state president should be immediately appointed. When I became the chief minister in December last year, I said it then too. But since Lok Sabha elections were approaching, I was asked to continue,” he said.
Nath said he again stressed the need to find his replacement after the Lok Sabha elections. “Today, I have repeated that.”
