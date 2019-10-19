MP CM looks to woo investors by easing norms for projects

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Indore: Companies do not require approval from the Madhya Pradesh government for any project so long as they have the land and are compliant with the law, former chief minister Kamal Nath said on Friday, seeking to woo investors to the state.

Nath made the announcement at an investors’ conference called Magnificent Madhya Pradesh in Indore, the state’s financial capital, 10 months after the Congress dislodged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in assembly elections .

“Whoever has land, he will not have to come to us for any approval if he complies with our building law and master plan etc. We will rely on your certification and you. If someone is coming to Madhya Pradesh and relies on us, then we will rely on him. After three years, we will check if you have indulged in any violation. (In case of a violation) we will take strict action,” Nath said

At the event, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said through a video that his company would set up national distribution centres in the state spread over 10 million square feet at 45 locations to support a planned e-commerce business.

“Madhya Pradesh is a natural choice for being a logistic hub given its strategic location,” Ambani said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, RIL’s telecom unit, had become a catalyst in transforming Madhya Pradesh into a digital society, Ambani said.

“Consumption of data in the state is more than South Korea, UK, France, Germany and Canada. Jio is committed to a digital MP. Each of citizens here will have a better quality of the digital network and digital services,” Ambani said.

Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal said Bharti Airtel’s fixed line service had started from Madhya Pradesh, where it had invested about Rs 8,500 crore. The land bank of 120,000 acres created by the state government would bring more investments, he said.

Trident group chairman Rajinder Gupta said his group will set up a 100 MW solar power plant in the state.

