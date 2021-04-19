IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for Janata Curfew in Madhya Pradesh amid Covid-19 spike
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked residents of Madhya Pradesh to observe Janata Curfew till April 30 amid rising Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked residents of Madhya Pradesh to observe Janata Curfew till April 30 amid rising Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for Janata Curfew in Madhya Pradesh amid Covid-19 spike

The CM requested people to support the Madhya Pradesh government to contain the infection as the average number of daily positive cases had increased to 11,000.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged residents of Madhya Pradesh to observe Janata Curfew till April 30.

Addressing residents of MP, Chouhan said, “It is necessary to break the chain. But I will not impose lockdown in the state. I request people of my state to stay at home. They should go out only for the most important work.”

“I request people to get tested immediately after getting any symptoms. The state government has developed 110 Covid-19 Care Centres to treat the patients with mild symptoms. We have also increased the number of beds to 40,484 and will increase them to 50,000 by April 30,” he added.

“We are ready to provide government buildings to private partners and NGOs for developing Covid-19 hospitals. We are also making arrangement to improve the oxygen supply in MP. We will increase the supply of oxygen from 267 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes by April 30,” said the CM.

He further added, “I request people to support the state government to contain the infection as the average number of daily positive cases has increased to 11,000.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP