MP CM strips BJP leader of powers after massive ‘200-vehicle’ motorcade

Chief minister Mohan Yadav’s office on Thursday stripped a newly appointed chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation of his powers after he allegedly went to assume charge in a 200-vehicle motorcade, a statement by the chief minister’s office on Thursday said. The CMO said the rally of vehicles was not only wastage of national resources but also indicated an attempt to disregard appeals of national importance

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur has been issued show notice and barred from using any facility of the state-run firm mandated to publish and sell school text books, the statement said.

The order was issued by Ajatshatru Srivastava, the CMO’s officer on special duty, who cited information on social media and other media reports about Thakur’s motorcade, allegedly involving more than 200 vehicles that travelled 200 km from Ujjain to Bhopal.

“The event has been viewed as a direct and serious violation of government guidelines,” the statement said. The incident took place on May 11, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down petrol and diesel consumption, avoid non-essential foreign travel, reduce gold purchases and adopt other fuel-conservation measures.

The CMO said the rally of vehicles was not only wastage of national resources but also indicated an attempt to disregard appeals of national importance and the principle of collective responsibility, despite being fully aware of your commitment towards them.

The notice also imposes restrictions on his entry into the office or premises of the Corporation, as well as on the use of its facilities, vehicles, employees, or offices.

Singh has also been barred from participating in or presiding over meetings, signing administrative or financial decisions, issuing instructions to employees, or approving significant orders.