MP Congress leader opposes Godse follower’s induction into the party
Congress leader Arun Yadav on Friday wrote an open letter opposing the induction into the party a day earlier of a former municipal corporator, who built a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
“Being a true soldier of the Gandhian ideology of the Congress, I cannot sit silently. My struggle is not against any person, but it is dedicated to the ideology of the Congress. I am ready to suffer any political damage for that,” he wrote. “Many big politicians say Nathuram Godse was the first terrorist of India, but why they are silent over the induction of admirer of Godse into the Congress.”
Yadav questioned will the Congress accept lawmaker Pragya Thakur, who called Godse a patriot and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say he would not forgive her, if she joins the party.
Babulal Chaurasiya was inducted into the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.
“During his tenure... Kamal Nath had registered an FIR [first information report] against Babual Chaurasiya and others for distributing pamphlets with a statement of Godse and obscene words for Mahatma Gandhi.”
Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring to malign the image of Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Vallabhbhai Patel among the younger generation. “I cannot keep mum.”
Congress spokesman Ajay Singh Yadav called Arun Yadav’s opposition to the induction personal opinion. “Babulal Chaurasiya returned to his party as he was in Congress before 2015. He clearly said he was misguided by Hindu Mahasabha and he believes in the Gandhian ideology and had nothing to do with Godse and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh].”
State minister Vishwas Sarang said the Congress is facing an existential crisis. “The party leaders are fighting with each other for the posts. Arun Yadav made it clear that the party leaders are confused about the party’s ideology too.”
