MP: Drunk man survives after biting and killing a venomous snake

Villagers said that Kushwaha saw a black-coloured snake at his farm and in his drunken state bit the snake. The reptile died a little while later.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2018 17:18 IST
The incident happened on Friday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, some 40 kilometres from Morena.(HT Representative Photo)

A drunk man bit a snake at his farm in Morena and killed the reptile. Doctors who treated the man said the snake was a venomous one and he was lucky to have survived.

The incident happened on Friday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, some 40 kilometres from Morena, they added.

Doctor Raghvendra Yadav of the district hospital told PTI that Jalim Singh Kushwaha (34), who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, was discharged on Saturday after treatment.

Villagers said that Kushwaha saw a black-coloured snake at his farm and in his drunken state bit the snake. It died a little while later, they added.

Yadav added that Kushwaha might have panicked and lost consciousness after he realised that he had bit a snake.

“It was venomous and if it had retaliated or if any portion of its venom had entered his bloodstream, it could have been fatal for Kushwaha,” Yadav said.

